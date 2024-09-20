The Detroit Lions have not looked like the 2023 version that went to the NFC Championship game. Detroit has all of the same stars on offense, minus Josh Reynolds, and has seriously invested in improving their defense.

The weird thing about the Lions through two weeks is that they are delivering the opposite of what we expected. Detroit's defense was a huge problem in 2023 and has been very solid through two weeks. The Lions have surrendered 20 points in each of their first two games, which is impressive considering their turnovers and general offensive struggles.

Detroit is 1-1 going into a crucial game against a surging Cardinals team. Can they do enough to get a victory in the desert?

Below are four bold Lions predictions ahead of a must-win Week 3 game against the Cardinals.

Jared Goff does not throw an interception against the Cardinals

Jared Goff has not looked like the Detroit version of himself so far in 2024.

Goff threw two interceptions in Week 2 against the Buccaneers and look completely out of sorts in a game where he threw 55(!) passes.

If the Lions are smart, they will ask Goff to do less this week and focus on getting his rhythm back when targeting Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta.

My prediction: Goff does not throw an interception in Week 3. The biggest reason this will happen is because Detroit will make an emphasis of running the football and passing off of play action instead of dropping back and playing a high-flying brand of football.

Lions RBs David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs have monster performances against outmatched Cardinals front seven

It is time to stop messing around, Detroit.

The Lions had one of the best rushing offenses in the league in 2024, but they haven't looked like it in 2024 aside from overtime against the Rams.

Detroit will go back to basics in this game and feed Gibbs and Montgomery more than anyone else on the team. This should come both from a ton of running plays and the short passing game, which is essentially an extension of the running game.

My prediction: Gibbs and Montgomery take over this game for the Lions on offense, accumulating over 250 all-purpose yards between the two of them.

Both Lions and Cardinals struggle on defense, resulting in a shootout

I don't see either defense unit looking good after this matchup.

The Lions have a strong offense that is hungry to return to a former version of itself. Something is telling me that they go back to basics in Week 3 and thrash a Cardinals defense that does not have much top-flight talent. Detroit will make this game less about the X's and O's and more about the Jimmy's and Joe's ,because that is where they have a huge advantage.

The Cardinals are having a special season on offense. Kyler Murray is playing some of the best football of his career and how he has Marvin Harrison Jr. to funnel the football to. Jonathan Gannon is finally realizing the vision he's had since joining the Cardinals in 2023.

Just like in 2023, I see the Lions offense carrying the load in Week 3 while the defense has an off game. Murray's mobility should be a huge problem for a Lions defense that struggles against mobile passers.

My prediction: both teams struggle on defense and this game produces a ton of points. I'll take the over on whatever the points total is in this game.

The Lions win a close game in Arizona by controlling the line of scrimmage

Detroit hopefully has the good sense to realize that they don't want to get into a track meet with the Cardinals. Instead, I see the Lions controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football. If they can take away the running game, they'll force the Cardinals to be one dimensional on offense and can then take advantage of that predictability.

Meanwhile, controlling the trenches on offense could allow the Lions to punish the Cardinals all day long with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The Cardinals defense has been overperforming their talent through two weeks. The Lions would be wise to give them a huge test by running the ball at them early and often.

This will position them well to suck the life out of the football once they have a lead in the fourth quarter.

My prediction: the Lions find a way to get a win in what should be a very close game. Give me Detroit by one score.