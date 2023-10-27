Leigh-Anne Pinnock, a member of the popular girl group Little Mix, has recently shared some heartfelt insights into the emotional turmoil the band faced following Jesy Nelson's departure. In her new autobiography titled “Believe,” the 32-year-old singer delves deep into the “painful” and “traumatic” experience that the group underwent after Nelson's exit.

Pinnock writes, “It was a complex and painful thing to come to terms with. We all felt it, that pain and sadness. The whole thing felt like a weird break-up, and I wasn't prepared for it. I wasn't prepared for the intensity of those emotions. The whole thing was abrupt and sad and then it was messy, which made it even more painful.”

The singer further revealed that the emotional strain led her and the remaining members to seek therapy. “When we decided to pause Little Mix, I felt compelled to go back [to therapy]. We all did,” she shared. Pinnock emphasized the bond the group shared, likening it to a family, and stated that losing a member was akin to experiencing trauma. She credits therapy for helping the members process their emotions and move forward stronger than before.

Pinnock also highlighted the positive outcome of the challenging phase, noting, “The experience pulled the three of us even closer together.”

Jesy Nelson had previously opened up about her mental health struggles during her tenure with Little Mix, citing the pressures of being in a girl group and the challenges of living up to expectations. She left the group to prioritize her mental well-being.

Little Mix announced a hiatus in December 2021 after a decade of creating music together. Since then, Pinnock has pursued a solo career, while the other members, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, have embarked on individual musical ventures.