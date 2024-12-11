Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau were once arch-enemies. They have since buried that hatchet, especially after leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. But the animosity that fueled a rivalry was so high for a while. As it turns out, Koepka had it all wrong, though.

Koepka and DeChambeau recently joined a conference call together ahead of next week's ‘The Showdown.'

“Obviously, we've come a long way,” Koepka said. “Going to LIV, honestly, I think that was a big moment, even just for us, right? We were forced—well, I don't want to say forced, but we were communicating a lot more, and our conversation became a lot more open. From there, I'm the first person to admit I can be a bit stubborn.”

At that point, DeChambeau chimed in, joking, “Oh really?”

The five-time major champion then took it a step further with a stunning admission of fault, as Golf Digest noted.

“Look, we all get older, we all mature a little bit, and then you realize, hey, Bryson's a good dude. I think he's severely misunderstood, and I think the world is actually starting to really see who Bryson DeChambeau is, which is cool. I'm the first person to admit it; I was wrong with what my original thoughts were.”