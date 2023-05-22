Brooks Koepka is officially back. While a recent surge with LIV Golf and a runner-up finish at the Masters were strong indicators the 33-year-old had finally returned to form, his PGA Championship victory Sunday is definitive proof the major machine is again working to full effect. His wife Jena Sims basked in the moment.

Only, she did it away from Oak Hill Country Club, as the pregnant actress and model was in Miami for promotional events for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. That distance did not hinder her unwavering support, though, as she expressed elation over her husband’s fifth major title in a heartfelt TikTok that focused on the family’s present and future.

“I’m so incredibly proud, but I know someone who’s going to be even more stoked,” Sims said while showing off her baby bump, per New York Post’s Jared Schwartz. “Baby K’s first major.”

Koepka and Sims announced they were expecting their first child a few weeks ago. The news should make Koepka’s victory infinitely more satisfying. He had been showing the effects of a surgically-repaired right knee for two years, causing many fans to wonder if they would ever see the athlete in top form again. Koepka’s move to LIV just further removed himself from the PGA audience.

He is the first golfer from the Saudi Arabian-backed golf league to claim a major championship, which could have big implications for both LIV and the PGA going forward. Though, the main focus will probably still be on what this means for the legacy of Brooks Koepka. It is extremely difficult to rack up majors in the modern game, but he continues to rise to the occasion.

This third PGA Championship will continue to solidify Koepka as one of the best of his era, and it will also make for a nice early Baby Shower gift for Jena Sims.