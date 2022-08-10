Cameron Smith ducks questions about leaving PGA Tour for LIV Golf

The No. 2-ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking could be on the move.

Cameron Smith, who won the Open Championship at St. Andrews last month, is leaving the PGA Tour for a $100 million offer from LIV Golf, according to a report on Tuesday by The Telegraph of London. With rumors swirling of the 28-year-old Australian’s departure to the controversial new golf league, Smith is choosing to avoid all questions about his impending payday.

Smith told reporters on Tuesday that he’s preparing to win the FedEx Cup playoffs.

“My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs,” Smith told reporters, via ESPN. “That’s all I’m here for. If there’s something I need to say regarding the PGA Tour or LIV, it will come from Cameron Smith, not Cameron Percy. I’m a man of my word and whenever you guys (reporters) need to know anything, it’ll be said by me.”

Cameron Smith has been on the PGA Tour since 2014 and he’s earned a total of $27.2 million in career earnings, per Spotrac. The deal that he reportedly signed with LIV Golf nearly quadruples that amount.

When will Smith make his much-anticipated debut with LIV Golf?

The Telegraph of London reports that he’s planning to make his debut in Boston on Sept. 2.

If Smith does leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf then don’t expect to see him in any PGA-sponsored events. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has banned members who have appeared on LIV Golf as the rivalry between the two leagues continues to heat up.