Joaquin Niemann, winner of two of the first three LIV Golf events of 2024, has received a special invitation to compete in the PGA Championship, he revealed to golfwrx.com. The Chilean earned a special invitation to The Masters two weeks ago.
The major — operated by the PGA of America, not the PGA Tour — customarily invites the top 100 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Niemann is currently ranked 72nd, but that could drop as LIV results aren't recognized by the OWGR.
Seconds after winning at LIV Mayakoba, Niemann lamented the lack of recognition for LIV by the OWGR.
Instead of merely complaining, though, the world-class player entered and performed well in non-LIV events around the world, including a first-place finish at the Australian Open in December. The triumph in Sydney earned him automatic qualification into the 152nd Open at Royal Troon in July.
The Masters acknowledged Niemann's worldwide performance but conspicuously omitted his LIV results in announcing his invitation.
Niemann cruised to a win at LIV Golf Jeddah this past weekend.
“I’m proud of the way I’m playing,” he said. “I just want it to keep going in the same direction. On to the next one.”
The PGA Championship will be held on May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.
The OWGR cutoff for the U.S. Open (June 13-16) is 60. Niemann will need to use the Masters and PGA Championship to boost his ranking to guarantee a spot in the field.
He can also go attempt to gain entry into the field via the standard qualifying route.
“I’m going to try and qualify for the U.S. Open,” Niemann told golfwrx.com. “Hopefully I have a good finish at the Masters and I won’t need to.”
In 2023, eight players from LIV Golf were granted special invitations to the PGA Championship.
Before heading to LIV in 2023, Niemann banked two wins on the PGA Tour, most notably the 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera.