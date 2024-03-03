If you weren't streaming the CW app in the wee hours, you may have missed LIV Golf Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf Club — the third event of the league's third season. Former PGA Tour sensation Anthony Kim made his return after a 12-year hiatus, Joaquin Niemann cemented himself as a Masters contender, while Bryson DeChambeau powered his team to a wild comeback victory.
Here's a quick recap of the action in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.
Joaco is cooking
Seconds after winning LIV's kick-off event at Mayakoba, Niemann lamented the difficult pathway into majors still facing PGA Tour defectors. Unlike Talor Gooch, though, the Chilean supported his grievances by … playing excellent golf around the world.
Augusta National couldn't knock the hustle, offering Niemann — clearly one of the world's best golfers — a place in the field for 2024. Even though the Masters avoided acknowledging Niemann's LIV success — they focused on his performance on the International Series and DP World Tour — the 25-year-old's statement win in Jeddah further validates his inclusion.
Niemann (-17) followed a 63 and 64 in the first two rounds with a final-round 66 amid windy conditions, securing a four-stroke victory over Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.
“Yeah, it feels amazing. It’s a super special moment,” said the 2022 Genesis Invitational winner. “I’m proud of the way I’m playing. … I just want it to keep going in the same direction. On to the next one.”
Niemann has finished top five in each of his last four worldwide starts. He's won two of the first three LIV events of 2024. He's a contender at Augusta — especially considering the state of his short game and driving accuracy.
“My driver is a lot longer and straighter,” he said. “I’m really happy with the way I’m hitting it.”
Gooch, meanwhile, finished T6 at 10-under, alongside Phil Mickelson.
Bryson crushes
On the team side, DeChambeau and the defending champion Crushers GC produced the wildest comeback in LIV's nascent history.
The Crushers entered Sunday down 11 strokes. Together, the foursome shot 20 under — eight shots better than their next rival, Stinger GC — to total a 38-under for the tourney. DeChambeau, also hoping to round into Masters form, posted an 8-under 62, the best individual number in the final round. His teammates Charles Howell III (64) and Anirban Lahiri (65) played sterling golf, as well. Paul Casey shot a 69.
“It was just a top priority for us to play our best, and this obviously showed today,” said DeChambeau. “We just hold our head high. I don't know what else to say.”
“Shooting 20-under on any golf course is a big deal, and to do it on a course like this on such a windy day is actually, I think, one of the best Sunday team performances that you'll see for a while,” added Lahiri.
On the individual leaderboard, DeChambeau (-12) finished fourth, followed by Jon Rahm (-11).
Baby steps for AK
Perhaps inevitably, rust was the defining quality of Kim's game in Jeddah.
Kim carded a 16-over par across the first 54 professional golf holes he's played since injuries derailed his PGA Tour career in 2012, leading to a decade-plus out of public life. The 38-year-old shot 76, 76, and 74 at the Par-70 course.
“Obviously, it was a rough week,” he said. “I’m excited to be playing professional golf again. I feel very blessed that I have this opportunity. I’ve got a lot to work on, but I had a lot of good things go my way this week. So I’m looking forward to building on that and being in contention at some point this year.”
Kim pocked just four birdies during the event. Other than a few glimmers of niftiness around the greens, Kim's game was consistently inconsistent.
“I’m definitely hitting the ball well. I’m doing a lot of things well. I know the scores don’t reflect that. It’s disappointing to score that way. But at the same time, I know I have a lot to build on, and I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing.”
Despite the struggles, Kim said it “meant everything” to have his wife and daughter in attendance in Jeddah. The former World No. 6 — who can compete in the individual portion of the nine remaining LIV events as a Wild Card — said he's “excited” to compete again.
“I'm very encouraged. I'm excited about what's coming. My game is starting to shape up. I'm doing things that I used to do before. I'm just looking forward to a great year.”
Next up: LIV heads to the Hong Kong Golf Club (Mar. 8-10) then Trump National Doral in Miami (Apr. 5-7) — one week before The Masters.