Jon Rahm has decided to withdraw from the new TGL league started by Tiger Woods, and the LIV rumors could pick up.

The PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate has been ongoing since the new league became a thing. Now, Tiger Woods is unveiling his brand new TGL league with a 250,000-square-foot venue being built in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and ESPN airing all the matches for the new league in what has been a fun new wrinkle to the game. However, with the league beginning to debut, Jon Rahm has decided to back out of it, as he mentioned on his X account.

‘I am sad to confirm that I will not be participating in the first TGL season. While I still think it’s a great opportunity, right now it would require a level of commitment that I can’t offer. Best of luck to everyone envolved and may the best team win!'

Tiger Wood's new TGL league has been a fun talking point, and he even got a big boost from current Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank in a voice of support. The new league will begin in January, and without Rahm, the current stars include Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and also Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Collin Morikawa.

As for Jon Rahm, his decision not to be with the TGL league could hint at his desire to join LIV in 2024, although he is currently part of the PGA Tour. There have been no indications as of yet, but Rahm's surprising decision to leave TGL is something to watch over the next few weeks, and LIV's Greg Norman has not been shy about prying away the top players in the game.