Jon Rahm, the third-ranked golfer in the world, joined LIV Golf on Thursday after making the move to the Saudi Arabian-sponsored circuit for a reported amount of $450 to $600 million. With the controversial LIV Golf decision, Rahm knew the backlash was coming following his about-face.

“Well, every decision I feel like we make in life, there [will] be somebody who agrees and likes it and somebody who doesn't,” Rahm said, via ESPN. “I've made this decision because I believe it is the best for me and my family, and everybody I've been able to talk to has been really supportive of me. So I'm very comfortable with my decision.

“I'm no stranger to hearing some negative things on social media or [in the] media, so it's part of what it is. We're public figures, but just learn to deal with it, right? It certainly won't define who I am or change who I am, so I think with experience you just learn to deal with negativity a little bit better.”

Rahm made an official announcement in a post on X.

The internet had some receipts for Rahm on what he previously said about LIV Golf. He denounced LIV Golf as “not a golf” tournament.

“I think the best legacy I can accomplish is on the PGA Tour,” Rahm also said previously.

Nonetheless, Rahm seemed to have a falling out with the PGA Tour. The 29-year-old previously voiced his concerns with organization ahead of the 2023 US Open in light of the PGA Tour's possible alignment with LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm joins several other former PGA Tour golfers who have made the jump to LIV Golf.