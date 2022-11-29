Published November 29, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Tiger Woods was initially scheduled for a busy December. However, an injury forced him to back out of the upcoming Hero World Challenge. He is still planning to participate in The Match and the PNC Championship. Woods recently discussed his long-term goals as he continues to battle health concerns, per Kyle Porter.

“My goal is to play the major championships and one or two more. Physically that’s all I can do. I don’t have much left in this leg.”

Tiger Woods is currently dealing with plantar fasciitis. But ever since his car crash, he’s battled no shortage of health problems. Woods was able to return last year and play a decent brand of golf, but he was ultimately forced to withdraw from an event and has been held out of competitive play since summer.

The good news is that Tiger Woods still has plenty of confidence in his ability, per Kyle Porter.

“I can hit whatever shot you want, I just can’t walk.”

Fans have requested that Woods receives a cart exemption. But the PGA Tour has been hesitant to hand out these exemptions in the past, as they believe it creates an unfair advantage to other plays who have to walk the course. But one would imagine that most players would not mind if Tiger Woods, arguably the greatest golfer ever, received one.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Woods. For now, he will place his focus on preparing for The Match and PNC Championship.