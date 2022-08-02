Tiger Woods rejects insanely huge offer to join LIV Golf

Remember back in June when Tiger Woods turned down a “mind-blowingly enormous” offer to join the controversial LIV Golf?

Well, that description of the deal might not have done the pact justice.

Retired golfer and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman revealed Monday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that the new golf association offered Woods a whopping contract “somewhere in the range of $700 to $800 million to join” the Saudi-backed league, according to MSNBC’s Sam Stein.

Tiger Woods’ loyalty to the PGA Tour hasn’t wavered like other high-profile golfers — such as Phil Mickleson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, among others — who have jumped ship to join the new upstart tour thanks to some incredibly lucrative offers.

The 15-time PGA Tour major champion has the luxury of being able to turn down such a massive offer because he’s already one of the richest athletes in the world. He’s pocketed more then $325 million on the PGA Tour, and even more through endorsements. While no golfer is hurting for money, Tiger clearly doesn’t need to line his pockets by joining the LIV Golf tour, which has been scrutinized routinely.

That certainly hasn’t stopped LIV Golf from continuing to recruit pro golfers — and broadcasters — to join their new tour, either. The LIV Golf recently made a play to add former pro basketball Hall of Famer and TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley to its growing roster of talent. However, Barkley grew impatient and broke off contract discussions, announcing he’ll return to his duties at TNT.

Who will be the next high-profile golfer to depart the PGA Tour for LIV Golf? We’ll find out soon.