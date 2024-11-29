The Ryder Cup is arguably the most prestigious event in all of golf. Yes, it is an individual sport, and therefore, the four majors are where legacies are made. But the Ryder Cup has a special significance, filled with national pride. Every two years, the best Americans and Europeans square off, drawing all eyes in the golf world.
For the first time, though, players will be playing for more than just pride. Well, at least on the American side. Team USA participants are expected to be paid $400,000 apiece. That is something that has never happened in the near-100 year history of the event, according to The Telegraph.
During last year's iteration of the Ryder Cup, Team USA's Patrick Cantlay allegedly refused to wear the team cap in protest about not being paid. It appears he may have got his wish.
Recently, LIV Golf star Patrick Reed shared his thoughts on that development with Gulf News at the International Series Qatar.
“In the past, when I was part of Ryder Cups, none of the players or caddies were ever sitting there and talking about whether we got paid or not. None of us could care. All we cared about was playing the Ryder Cup, representing your country, going out and playing against Europe, and hopefully bringing the cup home or keeping the cup.”
Reed is a controversial figure in golf for many reasons. But he is undeniably one of the better golfers in the world, earning the nickname “Captain America” with his play in the Ryder Cup.
“We don't need money to drive us to go play the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup or Olympics. What drives us to play in those events is going out and playing for something way bigger than just yourself,” said Reed.
“You're playing for your country, you're playing for your teammates, and so I don't see any reason to sit there and play for anything besides the trophy and bringing it back for the red, white, and blue.”
Patrick Reed at the Ryder Cup
2018 was the last time Reed appeared on a Ryder Cup team. He came under fire after he criticized captain Jim Furyk's pairing choices, placing him with Tiger Woods instead of Jordan Spieth, whom he had more success playing with. Many believe that is part of why he was left off the roster in 2021 despite finishing 11th in the standings.
Since that event, LIV Golf has emerged and caused an even larger disruption within the sport. Reed was among several PGA Tour stars to jump ship, possibly costing them a chance at another Ryder Cup birth.
“Obviously, I'd love to be back on that team. I'd love to be that pest that's always, you know, bugging the heck out of those Euros,” Reed said.
Keegan Bradley will be Team USA captain at Bethpage Black in 2025. He previously expressed his desire to choose the best players and not restrict anyone, regardless of LIV affiliation.
“I like how he's open to trying to put out the best team possible. I feel like there's a lot of guys on LIV that can help out that team.”
Time will tell who makes the team. Reed likely did not do himself any favors, finishing 20th in 2024 on LIV Golf. But if reports come to fruition, the Americans will be playing for more than pride, unfortunately.