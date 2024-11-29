The Ryder Cup is arguably the most prestigious event in all of golf. Yes, it is an individual sport, and therefore, the four majors are where legacies are made. But the Ryder Cup has a special significance, filled with national pride. Every two years, the best Americans and Europeans square off, drawing all eyes in the golf world.

For the first time, though, players will be playing for more than just pride. Well, at least on the American side. Team USA participants are expected to be paid $400,000 apiece. That is something that has never happened in the near-100 year history of the event, according to The Telegraph.

During last year's iteration of the Ryder Cup, Team USA's Patrick Cantlay allegedly refused to wear the team cap in protest about not being paid. It appears he may have got his wish.

Recently, LIV Golf star Patrick Reed shared his thoughts on that development with Gulf News at the International Series Qatar.