A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After helping to announce that two acts from NXT, the NXT Woman’s Champion Indi Hartwell and the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, were heading to RAW and SmackDown, respectively, in the WWE Draft, Road Dogg headed to the back to discuss the matter further with Megan Morant for a WWE digital exclusive, where he put over his former pupils and poked fun at his DX brother in arms.

“Well, I’ll tell you what you can expect, exactly what they did in NXT; they took all of the gold,” Dogg said. “Who I’m feeling horrible for right now is ‘The Heartbreak Kid,’ Shawn Michaels, because they took all of the gold. So, you know, I’m very interested to see, you know, when a lot of top talent leaves, it leaves a lot of oxygen at the top to be breathed in, so it gives more room for people to step up.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Dogg didn’t get to complete his thought, as Chelsea Green cut in for her usual schtick, “The Outlaw” brings up a good point: what happens to NXT now that all of its women’s championship belts are heading to the WWE main roster? Will the NXT Women’s Championship be turned into a traveling cruiserweight belt, an idea many, including Booker T, have suggested in the past, and the Women’s Tag Team Titles become the SmackDown-specific straps, with the current belts held by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez instead serving as RAW-exclusive straps? If so, will NXT get new belts a la the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, or will the trio simply drop the belts before they leave? Needless to say, this is going to become very interesting for everyone, especially HBK.