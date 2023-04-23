A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Ever since Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the Smackdown Women’s Championship belts off of Becky Lynch and Lita Trish Stratus, they’ve had a target on their backs from the “The Complaint Department,” aka Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green… at least until Friday Night SmackDown, when, one week after taking not-so-friendly fire from a well-placed water bottle, the two teams faced off for the top female tag prize in WWE.

Catching up with Megan Morant of the SmackDown LowDown to discuss their big win and more, Morgan and Rodriguez decided to have a little fun at their fallen foes’ expense.

“Do you know what, Megan? I’m sorry to interrupt, but are you thirsty?” Raquel Rodriguez asked before she and Morgan began to drink bottles of water. “But as I was saying, I think Chelsea and Sonya really learned a valuable lesson tonight.”

“And that is,” Liv Morgan said. “To not play games with people who can play them better.”

“Because Megan,” Rodriguez said. “When you mess with the bull, you get the crazy.”

Was Morgan and Rodriguez’s win a perfect showing? Eh, no, not really, but then again, the former came out of the ring with an absolute ton of fire and delivered a shotgun dropkick to open up the match that would make Finn Balor proud. Allow the duo to embrace being high-flying, hard-hitting, slightly unhinged tag team that can play fast and loose against any tag team that steps opposite them in the ring, and WWE might actually have something in this pairing yet.