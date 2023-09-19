Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has shared details about his special relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp and revealed that he gets teased by his teammates over their bond, reported by GOAL.

Mac Allister, who joined Liverpool from Brighton during the summer transfer window, explained that he has an excellent rapport with Klopp and that his teammates jokingly refer to Klopp as his “dad.” The Argentine midfielder, who has featured in all five of Liverpool's matches this season, spoke to La Nacion and said, “The relationship is obviously 10 points. I just arrived, and when you just arrive, everything is easier, and everything goes perfectly. But many of my teammates tease me because they say that he is my dad now.”

He continued, “The relationship with him is perfect. He is a very charismatic person who always tries to be close to the players. He has crazy moments that you might see in a game, and you can't stop laughing. For me, it is a pleasure to be able to work with him.”

Despite the playful banter, Mac Allister expressed his respect for Klopp and his eagerness to learn from the German manager. Klopp's approach to building strong relationships with his players has been a hallmark of his successful tenure at Liverpool.

Alexis Mac Allister has been a consistent presence in Liverpool's starting lineup this season, showcasing his versatility and skill in midfield. In Liverpool's recent match against Wolves, he was substituted at halftime due to the fatigue from his international duties with Argentina, where he played at high altitude against Bolivia.

The 24-year-old midfielder is likely to feature in Liverpool's upcoming Europa League opener against LASK, where he will continue to learn and grow under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.