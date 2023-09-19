Federico Valverde, who has been linked with a potential move to Liverpool, has indicated that he could consider a transfer if his playing time at Real Madrid diminishes, reported by GOAL. Valverde is exploring his options for the next season as the Reds are keen to sign the Los Blancos talent.

The Uruguayan midfielder was a subject of Premier League interest during the summer transfer window, especially after Jude Bellingham's arrival at Santiago Bernabeu. Clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea were reportedly inquiring about his availability. However, Valverde ultimately stayed at Real Madrid, where he remains a crucial part of Carlo Ancelotti's starting lineup.

While he is currently committed to the club, Valverde has left the door open for a future move. He stated, “Premier League offers? I have the possibility of playing for Real. The day I don't feel like that, I will probably look for another solution or Real itself will look for one for me.”

The 25-year-old midfielder has been a regular starter for Real Madrid in four of their five La Liga matches this season, even contributing a goal. His role in the squad is expected to continue, with Real Madrid set to face Union Berlin in their 2023-24 Champions League opener on Wednesday.

While Federico Valverde's immediate future seems secure at Real Madrid, his comments indicate that he is open to exploring other options if his circumstances change. Liverpool and other clubs will likely continue to monitor his situation, knowing that a player of his caliber could become available if the right conditions arise.