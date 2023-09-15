Liverpool‘s manager Jurgen Klopp has offered an update on the status of star full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury, reported by GOAL. The injury was sustained during Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, causing the English international to miss national team duty with England.

Klopp addressed the situation during a recent press conference, stating, “[There is] no concern. He is not available, we knew that before. He didn't train with the team once yet and will take a little bit. It is not the worst hamstring injury you can have but it's a hamstring injury, and they barely heal in two weeks – and this one didn't, either.”

While Klopp expressed confidence that Alexander-Arnold's injury is not a cause for major concern, he mentioned that the recovery process is ongoing. Alexander-Arnold is expected to commence ball work early next week, but his return date remains uncertain.

Liverpool is scheduled to face Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) at Molineux on Saturday, and it's unlikely that Alexander-Arnold will be available for that match. However, Klopp provided more positive news regarding the recoveries of other players. He stated, “Thiago is running, but that's it. Ibou trained for two days with the team. [Darwin Nunez] should be fine.”

Liverpool has had an impressive start to the 2023-24 campaign, securing 10 points from their first four matches. Despite Alexander-Arnold's absence, the Reds have remained unbeaten, and Klopp will be eager to maintain their momentum as they take on Wolves and begin their Europa League campaign against LASK in Austria next Thursday.

Liverpool fans will be eagerly awaiting Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to action, as his performances from right-back have been integral to the team's success in recent years. Jurgen Klopp and his medical team will continue to monitor his progress closely as they work towards his full recovery.