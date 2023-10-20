Liverpool has received a significant boost ahead of their much-anticipated clash vs. Everton, as Cody Gakpo returned to training with the team on Thursday, reported by GOAL. The 24-year-old Netherlands international had been sidelined for the Reds' last two matches after sustaining a knee injury during the match against Tottenham.

Gakpo's injury forced him to miss international duty as well, with him being left out of the Netherlands squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Greece. However, after three weeks of rehabilitation, the winger made a successful return to training, raising hopes for his availability in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be particularly pleased with Gakpo's return, considering the injury woes plaguing his squad. Key players like Thiago Alcantara and Andy Robertson are set to miss the match due to injuries, while Curtis Jones remains suspended.

Gakpo has been a vital part of Liverpool's squad this season, starting in five out of seven Premier League matches he has featured in and scoring two goals along the way. His presence on the pitch will be crucial for Liverpool as they aim to secure a victory against their local rivals.

Currently standing in fourth place in the Premier League table, Liverpool is trailing behind Tottenham and Arsenal by three points. The upcoming clash against Everton provides an opportunity for Klopp's men to close the gap and continue their push for a higher position in the league standings. Liverpool fans will be hoping Cody Gakpo's return adds an extra edge to their team's performance in this high-stakes encounter.