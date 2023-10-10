In the wake of the VAR controversy that surrounded Liverpool vs. Tottenham, James Maddison, the talented midfielder for Tottenham, couldn't resist taking a light-hearted dig at his England teammate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, reported by GOAL. The incident, which saw VAR incorrectly disallow Liverpool star Luis Diaz's goal, led to Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp suggesting a replay of the match, though Klopp later clarified his statements.

Maddison, known for his quick wit, shared an amusing moment with Alexander-Arnold on his Instagram story. The post featured a candid snapshot of the two players sharing a laugh during their time together at St. George's Park. Maddison playfully captioned the image, saying, “Still asking for a replay!” This witty remark added a touch of humor to the situation, highlighting the surrealness of Liverpool's request for a rematch and the ensuing media frenzy.

The controversy arose from VAR's incorrect decision to disallow Diaz's goal, an event that could have potentially altered the outcome of the match. Despite the initial uproar, Maddison's Instagram post showcased the lighthearted camaraderie among players, underlining their ability to find humor even in contentious footballing moments.

What's next for the England squad?

Despite the light-hearted banter, both James Maddison and Trent Alexander-Arnold, along with the rest of the England squad, are fully focused on their upcoming international duties. The England national team is set to face Australia in a friendly match on October 13, followed by a crucial UEFA Euro qualifier against Italy just four days later. The playful exchange between the two players serves as a reminder of the bond shared by athletes, even amidst high-stakes and controversial situations on the pitch.