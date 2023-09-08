Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has enjoyed a fantastic start to life in North London. He has been a major reason behind Spurs' resurgence in the Premier League, with the North London club winning three of the first four Premier League games. After a 2-2 draw on the opening day against Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur have registered wins against Manchester United, Bournemouth, and Burnley.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Maddison was talking to the media during the international break, discussing his move. He said, “It’s been easy for me to join Spurs and be myself. It’s a brilliant club. The supporters have made me feel so welcome and loved already”.

“I still feel like they’ve got so much more to see of me. It’s quite exciting times for us”.

It was all doomy and gloomy for Tottenham Hotspur fans after the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. The English striker left the club as arguably the greatest player in their club's history. However, many wondered whether Spurs would be able to replace his goals.

Maddison joined the club from Leicester City and has given Tottenham Hotspur fans a new ray of hope. He took over Kane's shirt number and has been driving the team forward at every opportunity. He is currently playing in a three-man midfield in front of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr. In four Premier League games, the English midfielder has scored two goals and provided two assists.

Most importantly, he was arguably the least-hyped English signing of the transfer window. Most of the talks were about Mason Mount and Declan Rice, who moved to Manchester United and Arsenal, respectively. If he continues to do his job, Tottenham Hotspur can have a great season.