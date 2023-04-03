Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Managers across the Premier League are dropping like flies in 2022-23, with the most recent victim being Chelsea’s Graham Potter, who was just sacked on Sunday after a brief seven-month spell in charge. When it comes to Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp, he didn’t mince his words on Monday, saying he’d probably be gone as well if it wasn’t for his past accomplishments with the club, who are eighth in the table.

Via The Mirror UK:

“I cannot really explain that to be honest. I am aware of the fact I am sitting here because of the past, not because of what we did this season. If it was my first season it would be slightly different, so that’s it.

“I know as well I am still here for what happened in the last few years, I don’t like the fact and pretty much I have to rely on that. Is it right or not? We will see that in the future.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Klopp isn’t wrong. The Liverpool board would’ve likely made a change already if the German was at the beginning of his tenure at Anfield. Anything outside of the top four is a downright failure for a side like the Reds, who have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few years.

The former Dortmund skipper led the Merseysiders to their first Premier League title in 2019-20 since the late 80s and also helped the club take home the 2019 Champions League trophy. He’s had no shortage of success at the helm.

That being said, it’s difficult to imagine Jurgen Klopp staying put after the season. They’re eight points off the final UCL spot and were already knocked out of the competition at the Round of 16 stage by Real Madrid in embarrassing fashion.

But for now, the focus will be on trying to turn things around and that starts with collecting three points against Chelsea on Tuesday.