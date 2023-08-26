Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given an update on the club's remaining transfer budget in this window. The 2020 Premier League champions have signed three players in a rather disappointing transfer window.

Speaking to the media in a Premier League pre-match press conference, Klopp said, “I have all the information around, and I know what is possible and not possible, and it's not always exactly what I want. But it’s not my job to complain. I will do my best for the team”.