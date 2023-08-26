Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given an update on the club's remaining transfer budget in this window. The 2020 Premier League champions have signed three players in a rather disappointing transfer window.
Speaking to the media in a Premier League pre-match press conference, Klopp said, “I have all the information around, and I know what is possible and not possible, and it's not always exactly what I want. But it’s not my job to complain. I will do my best for the team”.
Usually, people don't give much weight to a manager's comments in the press conference. However, the words from Klopp do suggest that he's been let down by the Liverpool board. The Reds started off this window by selling four players instantly after the last Premier League game of the previous season. Liverpool offloaded James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain in the first week of June.
After selling four players in the window, the Reds signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho a few weeks before the Premier League season is where everything fell apart. The Reds didn't have a No.6 and became desperate in the market. Liverpool agreed a fee with Brighton for the transfer of Moises Caicedo, but the Ecuador midfielder chose Chelsea instead. The same story was repeated in the Romeo Lavia transfer saga, who was on Liverpool's radar for most of the window but chose to go to Stamford Bridge instead.
Liverpool managed to salvage some pride by signing Wataru Endo from VFB Stuttgart. However, they are in desperate need of more signings. Alongside the midfielders, they are yet to replace Firmino in the attacking areas. With so many question marks on the team, all eyes will be on Jurgen Klopp.