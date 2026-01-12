After finally beating Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre paid homage to Lionel Messi's picture after winning the World Cup.

Netflix Sports' account highlighted the homage paid by McIntyre. Messi previously famously posted a picture of himself in bed with the World Cup trophy.

WWE Superstar @DMcIntyreWWE did his best Lionel Messi impression after becoming the new Undisputed @WWE Champion 😂 pic.twitter.com/p8m4l4lCNG — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

McIntyre originally posted his version of Messi's World Cup victory picture early on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, the morning after he won the title. He was lying in bed with the Undisputed WWE Championship and a grin on his face. “I prayed for this and it happened,” he wrote.

Finally, Drew McIntyre won the Undisputed WWE Championship again

Article Continues Below

After years of being screwed over, McIntyre finally regained the Undisputed WWE Championship. He beat Rhodes in a “Three Stages of Hell” match during the Jan. 9, 2026, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

This has been a long time coming. While he has won four main roster world championships, McIntyre has only had two reigns of substance. His World Heavyweight Championship reign in 2024 only lasted a few minutes. CM Punk attacked him, setting up Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

His first WWE Championship reign, which began after he beat Brock Lesnar, lasted over 200 days. He would regain the title a few weeks later from Randy Orton, and he'd hold it for over 90 days.

McIntyre now has a chance to go on another lengthy reign as champion. He will defend the title at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31. SmackDown is holding matches to determine the contestants in a No. 1 contendership match.

For the last few months, McIntyre has been feuding with Rhodes over the Undisputed WWE Championship. He unsuccessfully challenged Rhodes for the title several times in 2025. Finally, he has dethroned the “American Nightmare.”