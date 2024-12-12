ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The number one team in the Premier League takes to the pitch as Liverpool hosts Fulham. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Liverpool-Fulham prediction and pick.

Liverpool is the top team in the Premier League this year, sitting at 11-2-1 on the year. They have not lost since falling to Nottingham Forest on the 14th on September, while they have won eight of their last nine games. In their last game, they beat Girona in UCL play 1-0. Last time out in the EPL, they gave up a late equalizer to draw 3-3 with Newcastle. Meanwhile, Fulham is tenth in the EPL, sitting at 6-5-4. They are coming off a draw with Arsenal 1-1. They have lost just one of their last seven games.

Since the 2001-02 season, Liverpool and Fulham have faced 36 times, with Liverpool having 22 wins and seven draws. Last season, they played four times. In EPL play, Liverpool won both fixtures. In EFL play. Liverpool won at home and had a 1-1 draw on the road.

Here are the Liverpool-Fulham Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Liverpool-Fulham Odds

Liverpool: -340

Fulham: +800

Draw: +500

Over 3.5 goals: +116

Under 3.5 goals: -140

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Fulham

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool has scored well this year. They have scored a goal in 21 of 22 fixtures on the season while scoring 50 goals across the 22 fixtures. Further, they are averaging 2.07 goals per game in EPL play. They have also scored well early in games in EPL play, scoring in 10 of 14 fixtures and averaging .93 goals per first half this year.

In Premier League play, Mohamed Salah, a pending free agent, and Luis Diaz have led the way. Salah has 13 goals and eight assists in EPL on the year, including four via a penalty kick. This is on an expected total of 10.4 goals and just 5.1 assists on the year. Meanwhile, Diaz has scored five goals and has two assists in the Premier League season. Further, Diogo Jota is expected to play in this one as well. He has played in just seven games, but has two goals and two assists this year. Finally, Cody Gakpo has two goals and an assist this year.

Liverpool has been dominant defensively. They have allowed just 11 goals this year in 14 EPL fixtures. Further, they have conceded just three goals in seven games at home this year. Caoimhin Kelleher has been solid in goal and has stopped 21 of 31 shots on target this year.

Why Fulham Will Win

Fulham comes into the game scoring 1.47 goals per game in EPL play. Further, they have scored in 14 of 15 fixtures this year in the Premier League. They have also scored well on the road this year. Fulham has scored in six of seven games on the road this year while averaging 1.14 goals per game on the road.

Alex Iwobi has led the way this year. He has scored five goals on an expected 2.3 this year, while he has also added three assists this year. Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez has five goals as well. That is on an expected 4.9 goals this year. He also has two assists on the season. Meanwhile, Emile Smith Rowe has three goals and two assists on the year. Further, Harry Wilson has been great on the bench. He has made just one start in 11 fixtures but has scored three goals this year.

Fulham has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed 20 goals in 15 fixtures, good for 1.33 goals against per game this year. Further, they have been better on defense on the road. Fulham allows just one goal per game on the road this year. Bernd Leno should be in goal for this one. He has allowed 20 goals on 60 shots on target. Further, he has two clean sheets this year.

Final Liverpool-Fulham Prediction & Pick

The biggest concern with Liverpool will be the amount of games they have played recently. This will be their fourth game since December 1st. Still, the same is true for Fulham as well. Still, Liverpool has been great as of late. They have had clean sheets in five of their last seven games, including over Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Aston Villa. Further, they have clean sheets in their last four home games. Fulham has not been great at scoring this year. Liverpool should be able to score early, and not give up the lead. Take Liverpool in this one.

Final Liverpool-Fulham Prediction & Pick: Liverpool ML (-340)