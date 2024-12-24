ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top team in the Premier League takes to the pitch as Liverpool faces Leicester. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Liverpool-Leicester prediction and pick.

Liverpool comes into the game at 12-3-1 on the year, sitting in first in the Premier League. They have won five of their last seven Premier League games, and have not lost since September 14th against Nottingham Forest. In their last game, Liverpool faced Tottenham. They were dominant in the game, scoring three goals in the first half, and then adding another three goals in the second half on their way to a 6-3 victory.

Meanwhile, Leicester City is 3-5-9 on the year, sitting in 17th in the Premier League, and just two points in front of Wolverhampton and Ipswich Town in the relegation zone. They have been on the losing end of four of their last six games. Further, it has been a struggle to score as of late. In their last two games, they have not scored, falling 4-0 to Newcastle and then 3-0 to Wolverhampton.

Since the 2000-01 season, these two teams have faced 27 times. Liverpool has 17 wins, while Leicester City has six wins, and there have been four draws. Liverpool won both fixtures last season.

Here are the Liverpool-Leicester Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Liverpool-Leicester Odds

Liverpool: -1200

Leicester: +2400

Draw: +1200

Over 4.5 goals: +122

Under 4.5 goals: -148

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Leicester

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: USA Network

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool has scored well this year. They have scored in 15 of 16 games this year in EPL play. The only time they did not score was in the lone loss they had this year. Further, they are scoring 2.31 goals per game this year, scoring 37 goals in 16 EPL fixtures. They have also scored well at home, scoring 1.88 goals per game at home this year.

Mohamed Salaamid of contract negotiations, has continued to play well. Salah has 15 goals and 11 assists in EPL play this year, including four via a penalty kick. Further, this is on an expected goals plus assist total of just 16.5 on the year. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has scored seven goals and has two assists in the Premier League season. Further, Diogo Jota has been solid but played in a limited fashion this year. He has three goals and two assists on the year. Finally, Cody Gapko has played in 16 fixtures, starting eight, and has three goals and an assist this year.

Liverpool has been dominant defensively. They have allowed just 16 goals this year in 16 EPL fixtures. They have been dominant on defense at home this year. They have allowed just five goals this year at home in eight fixtures. They have also allowed more than one goal just once at home with four clean sheets.

Why Leicester Will Win

Leicester has scored 21 goals in 17 fixtures so far this year in EPL play. That is good for 1.24 goals per game on the year. They have scored in 14 of 17 fixtures this year. Leicester is scoring well on the road this year, scoring 1.25 goals per game, and scoring in six of eight road fixtures this year.

Jamie Vardy has led the way for Leicester. Vardy has scored six goals on an expected 5.4 this year. Further, Vardy has added three assists. Meanwhile, Facundo Buonanotte comes into the game with four goals while adding two assists on the year. Further, Jordan Ayew has been solid, primarily being used as a reserve. He has scored three times this year on an expected 2.1. Finally, Wilfred Ndidi is moving the ball well. While he has not scored, he has four assists and has one of the highest pass completion percentages on the team.

Leicester has not been great on defense overall. They have allowed 37 goals in 17 fixtures this year. They have allowed 22 goals on the road this year, good for 2.75 goals per game this year.

Final Liverpool-Leicester Prediction & Pick

Liverpool is the second-best scoring team in the Premier League this year, scoring 37 goals. They also do give up a goal per game this year. Meanwhile, Leicester City is 19th in the Premier League defensively. The question is not if Liverpool will win, but how many goals they will score. Liverpool has seen the total go over 3.5 goals in four of the last five games while hitting over 4.5 goals in three of the last five games. Against a weaker defense in Leicester City, that total could easily hit over 4.5 goals.

Final Liverpool-Leicester Prediction & Pick: Over 4.5 (+122)