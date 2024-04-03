PFL San Antonio: continues on the main card with a fight between Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez in the flyweight division. Carmouche the Bellator flyweight champion has now successfully won all seven of her fights during her time with Bellator meanwhile, Velasquez has lost back-to-back fights for the only time in her career as she comes into her PFL debut this week. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Carmouche-Velasquez prediction and pick.
Liz Carmouche (20-7) has been on a tear since leaving the UFC for Bellator winning all seven of her fights capturing the Bellator flyweight championship and defending it three times in dominating fashion. She looks to extend her seven-fight winning streak when she takes on familiar foe Julianna Velasquez for a third time when she makes her PFL Regular Season debut this Thursday night.
Juliana Velasquez (12-2) captured the Bellator flyweight championship as a 10-0 undefeated fighter after defeating the then-champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane via unanimous decision. She was then able to defend her title once before succumbing to the now-current champion Liz Carmouche brutally in back-to-back fights. Now, she will be looking to right her wrongs and finally get her win back when she faces off against Carmouche for a third time in her PFL Regular Season debut on Thursday.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL San Antonio Odds: Liz Carmouche-Juliana Velasquez Odds
Liz Carmouche: -260
Juliana Velasquez: +200
Over 2.5 rounds: -260
Under 2.5 rounds: +200
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Liz Carmouche Will Win
In the highly anticipated PFL regular season debut, Liz Carmouche is set to face Juliana Velasquez, marking a pivotal moment in the PFL women's flyweight division. Carmouch is now 2-0 against Velasquez and is looking to make it 3-0 when they square off in their promotional debut.
Carmouche, known as “Girl-Rilla,” brings a wealth of experience and a formidable track record into this fight. With a professional MMA record of 20-7-0, Carmouche has demonstrated her prowess in both striking and grappling across her career. Her background as a Marine Corps veteran has instilled in her a remarkable discipline and resilience, traits that have been evident in her approach to fighting.
Carmouche's recent performances have been nothing short of impressive as she rides a 7-fight unbeaten streak into this fight. Notably, she has secured victories over Velasquez in their previous encounters, with a submission win in December 2022 and a TKO victory in April 2022. These wins underscore Carmouche's ability to adapt her strategy and exploit Velasquez's weaknesses effectively. Her ability to mix up striking with takedowns and control the ground game has been a key factor in her success.
Carmouche's striking and ground game are complemented by her black belt in 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu, giving her a significant advantage in grappling exchanges. This skill set poses a considerable challenge for Velasquez, who, despite her judo background and solid striking, has struggled against Carmouche's pressure and versatility in the past. If things go her way, this is could look eerily similar to their first two encounters where Carmouche came away victorious.
Why Juliana Velasquez Will Win
In the upcoming PFL regular season debut, Juliana Velasquez is set to face Liz Carmouche in a trilogy fight that has the MMA community buzzing with anticipation. Despite previous setbacks against Carmouche, Velasquez will look to turn things around in her PFL promotional debut.
Velasquez's background in judo, where she is a black belt, provides her with a solid foundation in grappling and throws, which could be pivotal in countering Carmouche's wrestling and ground game. Velasquez's judo expertise allows her to maintain control in the clinch and execute takedowns, which could be instrumental in keeping Carmouche off balance and dictating the pace of the fight.
Velasquez has demonstrated significant striking power and precision in her fights, with some big knockout victories on her resume. Her ability to combine her striking with her judo skills creates a dynamic and unpredictable fighting style. This versatility will be crucial in her strategy against Carmouche, allowing Velasquez to engage effectively both at range and in close quarters.
Velasquez's resilience and determination to rebound from her losses to Carmouche cannot be underestimated. Learning from their previous encounters, Velasquez has the opportunity to adjust her strategy, focusing on exploiting Carmouche's weaknesses and avoiding past mistakes. This adaptability and growth mindset are key attributes of a champion.
Velasquez's training camp has been specifically tailored to prepare for Carmouche's fighting style, with an emphasis on improving her takedown defense and working on counters to Carmouche's grappling. This focused preparation indicates Velasquez's commitment to overcoming the challenges Carmouche presents and give her the best opportunity to right her wrongs to get herself back into the win column.
Final Liz Carmouche-Juliana Velasquez Prediction & Pick
This trilogy fight should have the fight fans on the edge of their seats when Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez battle it out in their PFL debuts. While they both have a ton of experience against one another, Carmouche should still have the upper hand in this matchup being the stronger and more powerful fighter. Expect Carmouche to dictate the pace and where this fight takes place as she takes Velasquez down and controls her for the vast majority of the fight for the unanimous decision victory.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Liz Carmouche-Juliana Velasquez Prediction & Pick: Liz Carmouche (-260), Over 2.5 Rounds (+200)