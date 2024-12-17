ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Conor McGregor's return to combat sports might not be what anybody would expect. Amid a three-year layoff since breaking his leg in the main event of UFC 264, McGregor self-reported that he is working on an exhibition boxing bout with WWE star Logan Paul, causing a world of chaos. Through the madness, oddsmakers released the betting odds for the rumored match.

While the fight has yet to be confirmed, Paul has already opened as the betting favorite. Early lines have the 29-year-old former YouTuber priced as a -150 favorite, with the comeback on McGregor at +120, according to Odds Shark.

Many may raise their eyebrows at the odds, considering McGregor is the “real” fighter to most fans. Yet, aside from the extended layoff, several other intangible factors favor Paul. Most notably, the 6-foot-2 Ohio native towers over the 5-foot-9 martial artist and will be heavier by roughly 30 pounds.

McGregor's age is also a growing concern. At 36, he has shown increasing signs of decline in his two most recent UFC fights. ‘The Notorious' is just 1-3 in the last six years in MMA and has not competed in boxing since losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. All things considered, he has not even thrown a punch in an arena since knocking out the Miami Heat mascot at the 2023 NBA Finals.

While not the most experienced boxer, Paul has been training in the sport since 2018. He began his career with an exhibition bout with rival-turned-associate KSI, whom he fought twice: once as an amateur and once as a professional. However, in his six years of training, Paul has only competed four times, as he has fallen into the shadow of his younger brother, Jake Paul. His only win was a disqualification against former Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy Dillon Danis.

Conor McGregor's extra-curricular concerns

The UFC booked McGregor to return in June and headline UFC 303 against Michael Chandler, but the former withdrew from the bout with a toe injury. His removal from the fight card caused many MMA fans to believe his fighting career was unofficially over.

The elephant in the room of Conor McGregor's rumored return centers around another controversy. McGregor was recently found civilly liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in 2018, a ruling that he has strongly opposed.

Despite the case reaching its apparent conclusion, McGregor has said on social media that he plans to appeal the decision. He — along with his long-term partner, Dee Devlin — maintains his innocence, claiming that the encounter was consensual.

The civil case is the first time he is being held legally accountable for any of his several accusations. As unfortunate as it may be, the judge's ruling likely played a part in his return to boxing. The result led to several of his business outlets dissociating themselves from his name. The charges appeared to be the final straw for a man who is not strapped for cash but potentially reached his breaking point.