Before making his epic return during Monday Night RAW on July 14, 2025, there were reports that WWE's Roman Reigns had his sixth kid while on hiatus. However, the “Only Tribal Chief” has debunked those rumors.

He took to TikTok to address the rumors. The caption of his post read, “Five and done,” indicating he will not have another kid anytime soon. He also wrote, “Addressing the rumors…” over the video.

“I'm done,” Reigns said. “They [said] I was trying to catch up to Jacob [Fatu] or something? Five and done. I've done my job. I procreated. No more.”

Reigns then fired back at those who called his hiatus a “vacation.” He reassured them that he was still working when he wasn't seen in WWE.

“It wasn't a vacation! It was school 'til June, and then we started tutoring. Don't feel bad for me. Don't ever feel bad for me,” he responded.

So, it does not appear those rumors are true. Reigns appears to be back in WWE for the long haul after his three-month hiatus. Expect to see a lot more of him leading into SummerSlam.

How many kids does WWE Superstar Roman Reigns have?

Reigns has five kids with his wife, Galina Becker. Their first daughter was born in December 2007. They then had two sets of twin boys in 2016 and 2020.

His WWE career started in 2010 when he signed with their developmental brand, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). Reigns previously aspired to be an NFL player, going undrafted in the 2007 NFL Draft. After brief stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars, Reigns played a season in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

He debuted in WWE in 2012 as part of the Shield with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. They remained together until Rollins turned on his stablemates in 2014.

Once he became a singles star, WWE never looked back with Reigns as their top star. They pushed him when the audience rejected him.

After his return in 2020 after taking a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reigns reinvented his character. He debuted the “Tribal Chief” persona that he still uses today.

During his “Tribal Chief” run, he had a 1,316-day reign as Universal Champion. Along the way, he won the WWE Championship, unifying the titles. He eventually lost them to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.