While only 29 years old, Logan Paul may have retired from WWE.

During the latest episode of Impaulsive, Paul was asked by Mike Majlak if he will be back in time for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Brother, come on, I'm retired,” Paul said. “I'm a dad, bro.”

We will see if Paul is true to his word. It is possible that he is lying about being retired to set up a surprise return down the line. The Royal Rumble PLE will take place on February 1, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana. That could be a potential spot to watch for Paul's triumphant return.

He has not been seen in WWE since his fiancée, Nina Agdal, announced the birth of their first child. They announced the birth of their daughter in September 2024.

Previously, Paul said he was on “paternity leave” from WWE. He said there was a “chance” he would be at WrestleMania 41 but would “make this next one” in 2026.

Is Logan Paul retired from WWE?

For now, Paul is “retired” from WWE. He was last seen at SummerSlam in August 2024 in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. At the event, he lost the United States Championship to LA Knight.

He had held the title for over r270 days. Paul won it from Rey Mysterio at the 2023 Crown Jewel PLE. During his reign, he had successful title defenses against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

His rise in WWE happened quickly. Paul made his first appearance in WWE in 2021. He escorted Sami Zayn to the ring for his match at WrestleMania 37 against Owens.

A few months later, Paul appeared again and helped Baron Corbin attack Owens on an episode of The KO Show. Paul was later revealed to be The Miz's tag team partner at WrestleMania 38. in a match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

While Paul and The Miz won the match, Paul was attacked by his partner. This made Paul a babyface for the first time in his WWE career.

His singles match career

His first singles match in WWE was against The Miz at SummerSlam in 2022. He won the match and subsequently challenged Roman Reigns to a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Crown Jewel later that year.

He lost to Reigns and suffered an injury in the match. Paul made his shocking return at the Royal Rumble in January 2023 and ignited a feud with Seth Rollins.

They had a match at WrestleMania 39in April. Paul lost once again before returning a few months later to compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The following month, Paul faced Ricochet in a winning effort.

Following his boxing match against Dillon Danis, Paul returned to WWE. He quickly won the United States Championship and held it for a long time before dropping it to Knight.