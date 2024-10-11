Those hoping for the money match of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson vs. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41 will be disappointed with the latest update. It does not appear it will happen.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, the Rock is not scheduled for WrestleMania 41. While things can change, he has reportedly told WWE that he will not be able to partake in the marquee event due to his schedule getting “too heavy.”

This comes after the Final Boss' return at WWE Bad Blood. After Reigns and Rhodes teamed to take on the Bloodline, the Rock made his way to the entrance ramp. This seemingly put Johnson on a crash course with Reigns and Rhodes in the coming months.

Hopefully, things change. Meltzer notes that things can change as we are still over a half-year away from WrestleMania 41. This could also be an attempt to swerve the audience.

If the Rock cannot be at WrestleMania 41, that leaves the card in flux. Who will Reigns and Rhodes face? If the Rock truly cannot make it, Reigns could face Solo Sikoa or Jacob Fatu, while Rhodes could fight Randy Orton.

Last year, the Rock seemed destined to face Reigns at WrestleMania XL after returning on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW.

WWE's WrestleMania 41 dream match: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

For years, WWE fans have wanted to see cousins Dwayne “The Rock” and Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania. Next year's event seemed like the logical place to do it after bypassing it last year.

WrestleMania 39 would have also made sense, given that it took place in Los Angeles. But the Rock was unable to do the match, leading to Reigns retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship against Rhodes in a shocking move.

The following year, it seemed like the WWE was setting up the dream match. This time, Royal Rumble winner Rhodes was not going to let the Rock steal the opportunity he earned.

This spawned a new character for the People's Champion: the Final Boss. The villainous power-abusing corporate suit version of the Rock was a fixture on RAW and SmackDown leading into WrestleMania XL.

He even competed in his first match in years in the Night 1 main event. He teamed with Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

With the Bloodline winning, Rhodes' match against Reigns the following night was competed under “Bloodline rules.” The Rock made his presence known during the match before being taken out by the Undertaker.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens. With the Rock's return at Bad Blood, he is seemingly set to play a part in WWE TV for the foreseeable future.

Neither Reigns nor Rhodes are done with the Bloodline. They may have beaten Sikoa and Fatu, but the Final Boss is back with a vengeance. Both of them seem bound to square off with the Great One sooner rather than later.

Hopefully, it is at WrestleMania 41. It is the Grandest Stage of Them All, after all.