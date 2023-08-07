The reported budget of the MCU's upcoming Loki Season 2 has been revealed — and it's higher than some major film budgets.

Loki Season 2 reportedly cost a whopping $141 million to produce, Disney revealed (via Forbes). This reported budget, according to Forbes, is higher than that of Doctor Strange, Thor: The Dark World, and the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Disney and Marvel alike are hoping that the second season of Loki is a hit. The reported budget of the MCU's last series, Secret Invasion, was $212 million (via Forbes). Granted, it did go over budget, but it's still crazy for a six-episode miniseries to have such a big budget. Secret Invasion was also not received by critics and fans. As a whole, Secret Invasion holds a 55% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its finale, however, only has a 7% on the aggregation site.

Loki Season 2 will continue the story of its titular character and his adventures with the TVA. Tom Hiddleston reprises the titular role and is joined by Owen Wilson, Tara Strong, Guge Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Sophia Di Martino, and Neil Ellice. Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan, Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, and Liz Carr join the cast in Season 2.

The trailer for the second season of Loki revealed that Jonathan Majors — controversies and all — will be back as Kang. It looks like Loki Season 2 will pay off the end-credits scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which introduced Victor Timely (a Kang variant). Majors will also play another variant, He Who Remains.

Loki Season 2 will premiere on October 6 on Disney+.