Jonathan Majors returned to court on August 3 for his domestic violence trial, but it has been delayed.

At 9:42 this morning, Majors entered the courtroom with his girlfriend Meagan Good. He was carrying a bible and notebook as he walked up to the bench with his lawyer Priya Chaudhry. However, it appears that the prosecution was not ready as they are “still obtaining discovery,” as Variety's report put it.

A new trial date of September 6 — the day before his birthday — has been set for Majors' case.

This all began when Majors was arrested in New York City on March 25. He was charged with accounts of assault and harassment after an alleged domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors pleaded not guilty to the four charges against him (a fifth, of strangulation, was dropped). Priya Chaudhry had argued that it was Jabbari that assaulted Majors, and his team suggested that “racial bias” has played a part in the investigation.

If Majors is convicted, he will face up to a year in jail.

Jonathan Majors, prior to the controversies, was a name rapidly on the rise. He had starred in the likes of The Last Black Man in San Fransisco and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and Netflix's Western The Harder They Fall, but 2022-2023 was poised to be his moment. He starred in Lovecraft Country in 2020 and then Devotion with Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell before leading a critically-acclaimed Sundance film, Magazine Dreams. Searchlight had acquired the rights to the film in hopes to get awards attention, but the Majors factor has that now in flux. He also starred in Creed III as the antagonist and was set up to be the MCU's next big bad, Kang the Conquerer. He starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after appearing in Loki the year prior. However, the Loki Season 2 trailer seems to confirm that Majors will remain in the MCU (for now).