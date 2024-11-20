ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Macau: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo continues on the prelims with a fight in the flyweight division between Lone'er Kavanagh and Jose Ochoa. Kavanagh is an unbeaten prospect winning all seven of his bouts coming off his contract-winning knockout on the Contender Series meanwhile, Ochoa comes into his promotional debut undefeated with wins in all seven of his pro bouts. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Kavanagh-Ochoa prediction and pick.

Lone'er Kavanagh (7-0) burst onto the scene emphatically with a blistering knockout of An Tuan Ho on the Contender Series which secured him his UFC contract. Now, Kavanagh will be looking to extend his unbeaten streak to eight wins when he takes on Jose Ochoa in his UFC debut at UFC Macau this weekend.

Jose Ochoa (7-0) was originally slated to face off against Jack Duffy on the Contender Series but ultimately had to withdraw from the bout. Now, the unbeaten prospect gets to forgo the Contender Series and make his UFC debut when he takes on fellow undefeated prospect Lone'er Kavanagh this weekend.

Here are the UFC Macau Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Macau Odds: Lone'er Kavanagh-Jose Ochoa Odds

Lone'er Kavanagh: -360

Jose Ochoa: +285

Over 1.5 rounds: -230

Under 1.5 rounds: +175

Why Lone'er Kavanagh Will Win

Last Fight: (W) An Tuan Ho – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Lone'er Kavanagh will be looking to remain unbeaten against Jose Ochoa at UFC Macau this weekend, showcasing his superior striking skills in this matchup. The 25-year-old Irish prospect boasts an impressive 7-0 professional record, demonstrating his ability to finish fights with 5 wins by knockout. Kavanagh's well-rounded skill set, combining striking prowess with grappling ability, makes him a formidable opponent in all aspects of the fight game. His slightly shorter stature compared to Ochoa may actually work to his advantage, allowing him to get inside and utilize his powerful strikes effectively.

While Ochoa also holds an undefeated record, Kavanagh's experience fighting in high-pressure situations gives him an edge. Kavanagh's training with top-tier fighters has undoubtedly sharpened his skills and fight IQ, preparing him well for this matchup4. His ability to adapt mid-fight and capitalize on openings will be crucial against the 23-year-old Ochoa. With Kavanagh's knockout power and versatility, expect him to control the pace of the fight and potentially secure a stoppage victory, proving why he's considered a rising star in the flyweight division.

Why Jose Ochoa Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Juscellino Pantoja – SUB

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (6 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Jose Ochoa is primed to secure a victory against Lone'er Kavanagh at UFC Macau this weekend, leveraging his superior physical attributes and undefeated record. The 23-year-old Peruvian prospect boasts an impressive 7-0 professional record with 6 knockouts, showcasing his devastating striking power. Ochoa's height and reach advantage, giving him 3″ in height over Kavanagh, will be crucial in controlling the distance and landing effective strikes throughout the fight.

While Kavanagh also holds an undefeated record, Ochoa's more diverse finishing ability gives him an edge. Ochoa's experience fighting in high-pressure situations, including his scheduled bout on Dana White's Contender Series, has undoubtedly prepared him well for this UFC debut. His ability to adapt mid-fight and capitalize on openings will be crucial against the 25-year-old Kavanagh. With Ochoa's knockout power and physical advantages, expect him to control the pace of the fight and potentially secure a stoppage victory, proving why he's considered a rising star in the flyweight division. The odds may favor Kavanagh, but Ochoa's raw talent and finishing ability make him a dangerous underdog in this exciting prelims bout.

Final Lone'er Kavanagh-Jose Ochoa Prediction & Pick

These two undefeated flyweight prospects will be looking to put on a show in their promotional debuts this weekend at UFC Macau. Both Kavanagh and Ochoa are well-rounded with wins both on the feet and on the mat making this fight a closely contested affair. Ultimately, it's going to be the speed and power of Kavanagh that's going to be the distance maker in this fight as he should be able to go in there and outstrike Ochoa on the feet eventually putting him away inside two rounds to make a statement in his first UFC victory.

Final Lone'er Kavanagh-Jose Ochoa Prediction & Pick: Lone'er Kavanagh (-360), Over 1.5 Rounds (-230)