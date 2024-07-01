If there's a part in the new Lord of the Rings film The Hunt For Gollum, actor Viggo Mortensen has a few factors involved before deciding whether to participate.

Mortensen was honest about this in a recent THR interview, where he gave more insight into his interesting decision-making process.

The actor starred as Aragon in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. So, when asked if we'll be seeing him in the new LOTR films, he revealed what it'll take.

“I haven't read a script,” the star said. “So I don't know. The script is the most important thank to me unless I'm broke.”

“I have no money, and I'm lucky to get any job,” he continued. “So it depends.”

Considering Jackson is the one working on the new films based on J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy, the script is bound to be good. That said, it might all depend on how Mortensen's bank account looks and whether he'll be a part of upcoming movies. Deadline reported that Warner Bros. has obtained the rights to make more films — so there's a lot to come from Middle Earth.

About The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

The new Gollum-based features will consist of two films and will include Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens to bring the franchise back to life. Meanwhile, Andy Serkis will reprise his role as Gollum and also will direct the film.

“The Gollum/Sméagol character has always fascinated me because Gollum reflects the worst of human nature, whilst his Sméagol side is, arguably, quite sympathetic,” Jackson told Deadline in a recent interview. “I think he connects with readers and film audiences alike because there's a little bit of both of them in all of us. We really want to explore his backstory and delve into those parts of his journey we didn't have time to cover in the earlier films. It's too soon to know who will cross his path, but suffice to say we will take our lead from Professor Tolkien.”

It's unclear whether Aragon would be a part of the new films. When asked about reprising other roles, Serkis said, “I don't want to commit to anything right now. I mean, because it's so raw and so raw and wriggling, and we are just literally having very early state script discussions and ideas of exactly where and how we're going to drop anchor with the character and his journey and how he is or comes into contact with other characters, and the characters that we know and don't know. I would hate to say anything that's going to commit us at this point, because it's literally all up for grabs.”

So, time will tell if Viggo Mortensen will get to read another Lord of the Rings script. If he does and likes it, it sounds like he's on board. Or, if the script isn't all that great, he may hop aboard anyway if he needs some extra cash on hand.