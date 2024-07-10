Lorenzo Musetti takes on Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Musetti Fritz prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Musetti Fritz.

This is a career-defining match for the two men playing it. The winner of this Wimbledon quarterfinal will make his first-ever major semifinal. Lorenzo Musetti and Taylor Fritz are both very talented. Their ballstriking ability has not been questioned. Musetti has an ability to shape the ball in many ways. When at his best, his tennis is very stylish and varied and can give opponents a lot of different looks, keeping them off balance. Fritz is part of the American serve-and-forehand school, producing what is called “1-2 tennis” and doing it well. Fritz's big serve and powerful forehand should play well on grass, and now Fritz has a Wimbledon quarterfinal to prove it. However, Fritz has never gotten past the quarterfinal stage of a major. He has had his chances but has not been able to get over the hump. He is the clear favorite in this match and will be expected to advance. Can he handle the pressure, and will he be able to handle Musetti if the Italian is on top of his game? It's a very intriguing match, even though it lacks the star power of a Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic match.

Here are the Lorenzo Musetti-Taylor Fritz Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Lorenzo Musetti-Taylor Fritz Odds

Game spread

Musetti +5.5: -132

Fritz -5.5: -102

Money line

Musetti: +365

Fritz: -480

To win first set

Musetti: +188

Fritz: -235

Total Games In Match

Over 39.5: -110

Under 39.5: -120

Musetti over 18.5 games: -110

Musetti under 18.5 games: -122

Fritz over 21.5 games: -110

Fritz under 21.5 games: -120

How To Watch Lorenzo Musetti vs Taylor Fritz

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: Approx. 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT — match could be 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches

Why Lorenzo Musetti Could Cover The Spread

The spread is 5.5 games, which means that Musetti could lose this match 7-6, 6-4, 7-5 and still cover the spread. Each set does figure to be close, so Musetti has a realistic chance of covering even if he doesn't even win a set. As long as he can force one tiebreaker, he has decent odds of covering. If Musetti can win just one set, he's almost certain to cover. Basically, as long as Fritz doesn't dominate and Musetti can play at least 30 to 40 minutes of good tennis, Musetti can cover. He might not win straight up, but he is likely to stay close in terms of total games won.

Let's also note that Fritz will be feeling pressure. He did beat Alexander Zverev in the previous round, but Zverev was physically hampered during the match, something he publicly admitted after the match was over. Musetti is not physically impaired and should be able to push Fritz to some degree, probably enough to cover.

Why Taylor Fritz Could Cover The Spread

Taylor Fritz's win over Zverev in the previous round was his third career comeback from a two-set deficit. It was also his first career major-tournament match victory against a player ranked in the top five. Fritz should take the court with overflowing confidence, and that can lead to an elite performance in which he blows Musetti off the court.

Final Lorenzo Musetti-Taylor Fritz Prediction & Pick

Fritz might win, but Musetti, who is returning serve well, should keep this match close. Take Musetti against the spread.

Final Lorenzo Musetti-Taylor Fritz Prediction & Pick: Musetti +5.5 games