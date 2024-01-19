Gabrielle LaBelle will play Lorne Michaels in a film about the first SNL episode with Rachel Sennott and Cooper Hoffman.

A new Lorne Michaels biopic, SNL 1975, has added some young stars. Gabriel LaBelle (The Fablemans), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), and Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza) have joined the cast.

A group of young stars

Deadline reported the castings. LaBelle will play Michaels, Hoffman will play Dick Ebersol, and Sennott will play Rosie Shuster. Jason Reitman (Juno) will direct and co-write (with Gil Kenan) the film.

SNL 1975 will chronicle the opening night of Saturday Night Live on October 11, 1975. The sketch comedy show debuted with George Carlin hosting and has steadily continued to this day. There have been 49 seasons and over 950 episodes to date.

Lorne Michaels is widely associated with creating SNL. He also produced the Late Night, The Kids in the Hall (from 1989-1995), and The Tonight Show (since 2014). Throughout his career, Michaels has received 102 Emmy nominations and won 21 of them. He also received a Hall of Fame honor in 1999.

The cast of SNL 1975 is stacked with young talent. Gabriel LaBelle led Steven Spielberg's The Fablemans in 2021. He plays Sammy Fableman in the film. Some of his other credits include The Predator and Dead Shack. And now he will play Michaels.

Cooper Hoffman is the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. He made his acting debut in Licorice Pizza alongside another acting newcomer, Alana Haim. The Paul Thomas Anderson film received several Oscar nominations the year it was eligible. Hoffman will star in Ethan Hawke's Wildcat with Maya Hawke.

Rachel Sennott got her big break in Shiva Baby. She executive produced Emma Seligman's film and would produce, co-write, and star in her next film, Bottoms. Her other credits include Bodies Bodies Bodies and The Idol.