The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road in Week 7 to face the Arizona Cardinals. At 3-2, Jim Harbaugh's first season in LA is off to a solid start. They can make headway in the AFC Wild Card race with a big win on Monday night. Before the primetime matchup against the Cardinals, we'll make our Los Angeles Chargers Week 7 bold predictions.

The Chargers came out of their bye week with a big division win over the Denver Broncos last week. Justin Herbert and the offense got started early, putting up a 23-0 lead. While the Broncos scored 16 unanswered points to cut the lead, they were able to clamp down and get the win. This week's matchup features a high-flying offense but a beatable defense and should be favorable.

Even with the Chiefs off to another great start, the Chargers can challenge for a playoff spot from the AFC West. They have to start a soft part of their schedule with a win on Monday to do so. Let's find out if they will in our Chargers Week 7 predictions.

Justin Herbert will throw for 250 yards

While the Chargers are off to a solid start, Justin Herbert's numbers are not fantastic. He has just 815 passing yards through five games and no games over 237 yards. He lost Mike Williams and Keenan Allen after last season and is growing with his new targets. That will show itself in Week 7, as Herbert will break 250 yards for the first time.

The Cardinals are a great defense to pass against. They have allowed 1,322 yards through the air and 10 touchdowns so far and are prone to the big play. While Herbert and the Chargers have not hit that big play very often this year, they can in this game. Expect Hayden Hurst and Ladd McConkey to get open often and control this game.

If the Chargers are going to have success this season, they need to open up their passing game. While the Harbaugh method of running the ball and playing great defense will work, they have the quarterback to dominate that part of the game as well. They should start opening that part of the offense on Monday night.

JK Dobbins will rack up 100 yards and a touchdown

While Herbert should open up the game through the air, we know that the Harbaugh method will come out somehow. JK Dobbins has switched Harbaugh brothers and coasts and has been fantastic with the Chargers. After dealing with injuries with the Ravens, he has strung together two 100-yard games so far this year. That will continue on Monday night.

Expect the Chargers to pound the rock if they are winning in the second half. They almost blew last week's game against the Broncos in part because they could not control the ball. Harbaugh undoubtedly will want to correct that issue in this game. Dobbins will get the ball in those situations and put him over 100 yards.

Without Mike Williams on the Chargers anymore, they have relied on Dobbins in the red zone. He has done well, with three touchdowns through five weeks. That will continue as well and the veteran will hit paydirt during this game.

The Chargers will win by 7+ points

Great performances from Dobbins and Herbert will put the Chargers in the lead and they will hang on to win by more than seven points. They would have won by more than seven points if their defense could have stopped Bo Nix late in last week's game. They blew out the Panthers and beat the Raiders by 12.

They have the run game to bleed the clock and the quarterback to get out to a big lead. The Cardinals have struggled of late and the Chargers should take advantage of their shortcomings. Marvin Harrison Jr is expected to play but may be rusty after missing some practice due to a concussion. That should keep their offense at bay for the most part.

The Chargers and Cardinals play at 9:00 Eastern time on ESPN+, a first for a Monday night game. Los Angeles is favored by 1.5 points and is -122 on the money line on FanDuel for this road matchup.