Los Angeles Comic Con, the state’s premier pop culture convention, reveals its exclusive partnership with the digital and event agency Moonrock to bring more brands to the convention.
The aforementioned partnership between L.A. Comic Con and Moonrock aims to bring more interactive activations with brands, game publishers, and developers for the upcoming October 4-6 show this year in the Los Angeles Convention Center.
CEO and GM of Los Angeles Comic Con parent Comikaze Entertainment, Inc. Chris DeMoulin shares his excitement about what L.A. Comic Con’s partnership with Moonrock entails.
“We’re thrilled to be working with Moonrock again, to expand the brand and gaming activations in our West Hall Gaming/Anime pavilion,” states DeMoulin. “When you look at some of the creative activations they have brought to life for brands like Burger King, Fanta, Amazon, Minecraft, XGames, and MILK, you can just imagine the mind-blowing activations in store for L.A. Comic Con fans in 2024 and beyond,” he adds.
Meanwhile, Moonrock President John Gaudiosi revealed that their goal at Moonrock was to bring the best games and cool experiences to L.A. Comic Con.
“Our goal is to work with L.A. Comic Con to bring the best games and cool interactive experiences to the over 125,000 attendees that will fill the convention center that housed E3 for decades,” said Gaudiosi.
Moonrock, founded by former game developers and esports journalists, excels in linking games and brands with Millennial, Gen Z, and Gen A audiences through immersive real-life events and engaging digital activations.
L.A. Comic Con is back this October
In its 12th year, Los Angeles’ biggest annual multimedia pop culture convention, L.A. Comic Con, is returning this year. Running from October 4-6, the three-day convention is set to entertain fans of comics, movies, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, anime, gaming, and all things pop culture.
To get notified when tickets go on sale, register at the L.A. Comic Con website.