Los Angeles FC striker Olivier Giroud hasn't been in California for very long and he's already dealt with a break-in at his home.

The Frenchman had $500,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his house on February 5, per TMZ. His wife found a broken window and realized that 10 men's watches were missing. No one has been arrested in the incident, but the Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating the matter.

Giroud, who had a lengthy career in Europe, came overseas last summer, joining LAFC last April on a deal that runs until December of 2025. He made just 14 appearances for the club last season but struggled, failing to score a goal. He did have one assist, though. They will surely be hoping he can be a more impactful player in the 2025 campaign.

Thankfully, Olivier Giroud and his family weren't home when the burglary happened. Athletes have been the victim of numerous burglaries over the last couple of years across all sports. Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Travis Kelce are a few names while over in Europe, the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Paul Pogba, and Joao Cancelo have been robbed as well.

Late last year, the FBI released a statement to all professional sports teams:

“These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash,” the FBI said in a Liaison Information Report obtained by ABC News.

“While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home. In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted,” the report further stated.

We'll see if police can find the thieves who wrongfully entered the home of Olivier Giroud. The less fortunate are targeting the wealthy and it continues to be a problem.