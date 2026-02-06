Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo made it known that they will not gush over the Lombardi Trophy until they earn it for themselves. The New York Giants stars are in San Francisco for Super Bowl LX, but only to get a glimpse of their future goal.

Dart and Skattebo appeared on the ‘Up & Adams Show' during Super Bowl week with the Lombardi Trophy present on the set. When host Kay Adams brought up the trophy, both brushed it off, saying they will “see it soon.”

“We'll see it soon,” Dart said. “We'll touch it when we earn it.”

Dart's response came to Adams asking if he wanted to touch the trophy. Skattebo echoed everything Dart said as both players exuded confidence that the trophy would be in their possession soon.

While the Giants were nowhere close to Super Bowl contention in 2025, they enter the offseason with a moderate amount of hopeful expectations. Dart and Skattebo's big rookie seasons are a big reason fans are now excited about the team's potential, despite New York coming off three consecutive losing seasons.

The Giants' immediate outlook was also boosted by their hiring of John Harbaugh as their next head coach. Harbaugh has since poached Matt Nagy and Dennard Wilson as his offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively, giving the team a proven and experienced coaching staff for the first time in over a decade.

Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo confident in Giants Super Bowl

Dart and Skattebo not only believe the Giants can reach the Super Bowl in 2026, but also expect it. The star rookies echoed that sentiment in a different interview with Sports Illustrated.

“We're gonna win a lot more, that's for sure,” Dart said.

“Hopefully not be sitting in these seats and be in the locker room right now, practicing or doing meetings,” Skattebo said. “We don't want to [win the Super Bowl], we're going to.”

“We don’t want to, we’re going to.” 👀 Cam Skattebo when asked if he wants to win a Super Bowl next season 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uwyIZtPdOD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2026

The Giants disappointed yet again in 2025, but they cannot be ruled out in a wide-open NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders also failed to meet their preseason expectations.

With the two teams competing in Super Bowl LX, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, both completing quick turnarounds to make it back to the top, no team can be ruled out of the race in 2026.