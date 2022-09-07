The Los Angeles Rams achieved their ultimate goal in 2021 by winning the Super Bowl, now they’re looking to run it back. The franchise secured its second championship in the organization’s history with an incredible playoff run, and now the focus must shift to 2022 as the season is set to get underway. The Rams have no time to reflect on their success as they will set to face off with 2022 Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. With the heavyweight matchup sure to set the tone for the rest of the NFL season, here are four Rams Week 1 predictions for what to expect against the Bills on Thursday.

4. Allen Robinson records a TD

One of the best under-the-radar moves this offseason has been the Rams’ addition of Allen Robinson. The two sides agreed to a three-year deal worth $46.5 million this offseason. While he had a disappointing season last year and has had some injury battles, Allen Robinson has been a legitimate WR1 in the NFL for multiple years of his career. He has eclipsed 1,100 yards receiving in three of his eight years in the NFL and had 1,250 yards receiving with the Bears in 2020. Robinson also once led the league with 14 touchdowns during his time with the Jaguars.

While Cooper Kupp is sure to dominate targets on the Rams, Allen Robinson will provide a nice balance in the passing attack. It’s his first time playing with a true star quarterback, so he’ll be looking to leave a strong impression on Matthew Stafford in the opener. Look for him to especially assert himself in the red zone as he makes use of his 6’3″ frame. Allen Robinson should get off on the right foot in week one and secure a touchdown to start his Rams’ career.

3. Jalen Ramsey records an interception

There are no questions about the talent level of Jalen Ramsey. He has established himself as one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL in recent years due to his impressive ability in coverage. One of the interesting storylines this offseason has been the injury that Ramsey has battled. The 27-year-old had offseason shoulder surgery and sat out the first two weeks of team practices before being cleared by team doctors.

The Florida State product has drawn praise for being involved with practices even without being cleared. He stepped into a coaching role on the sideline and has been vocal among his teammates. Ramsey has admitted that his shoulder is still not quite at 100%, but it is not going to stop him from being on the field. The Bills are set to lean on the passing attack fairly heavily and look for Jalen Ramey to jump on the opportunity to snatch an errant pass from Josh Allen in Week 1.

2. Aaron Donald records 5+ tackles and 1+ sack

It will be great to see Aaron Donald back on the field and with the Rams. The superstar gave some serious consideration to retirement in the offseason amid some contract disagreements with the team. He ultimately agreed to return and still has an argument for the best player in the NFL — he’s being paid as such, after all.

With the retirement rumors officially squashed, look for Donald to produce at the high level he is accustomed to. AD will make his presence felt on opening night and secure at least five tackles and a sack in the matchup with the Bills. At 31 years old, Donald still has several productive years ahead of him as long as he desires to continue playing. The physically imposing freak that he is and the impressive football ability he possesses make it certain the impact he will continue to have. Regardless of if he’s double, or even triple-teamed, eventually, Donald will find a crack to exploit in the offensive line.

1. Rams lose the opening game

It is extremely difficult to win a Super Bowl. It is even more difficult to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Expect a dose of reality to hit the Rams in Week 1 and for Buffalo to secure the win. While the Rams were celebrating their Super Bowl this offseason, the Bills were laying painfully awake following their frustrating postseason exit. The heartbreaking loss will give McDermott’s squad a major chip on their shoulder heading into the opener, and they will be eager to show out.

While both the Bills and Rams are sure to have impressive seasons in 2022, expect Buffalo to get the upper hand in the opening week. There is a great deal of pressure on the Bills this season and they are sure to come in prepared for Week 1. It will be a difficult task for Buffalo to travel to Los Angeles and take down the defending champs, but one the team is capable of. The Bills are considered the Super Bowl favorites for a reason and they will set their sights on proving why to open the 2022 NFL season.