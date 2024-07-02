J. J. Abrams‘ iconic series Lost remains popular well past its conclusion thanks to streaming on Netflix and other platforms. But where is it currently streaming? Read on for the answer.

Lost Netflix streaming date?

On July 1, 2024, all six seasons of Lost were added to Netflix and available to stream. Six seasons and 121 episodes are available to be watched.

Additionally, Hulu has all six seasons available to stream as well.

Fans of Lost can once again revisit the survivors of Flight 815 thanks to it streaming on Netflix and Hulu. It has become a rare instance where the iconic series has not been remade or spun off yet. Instead, fans just have to rewatch it if they hope to revisit the world.

What is Lost?

Lost is a sci-fi series co-created by Jeffrey Lieber, Damon Lindelof, and Abrams. It follows the survivors of a plane crash that was flying from Sydney to Los Angeles.

The plane crashes on a mysterious island in the South Pacific Ocean. All of the survivors have to learn how to co-exist and adapt to their new surroundings. There are also other threats existing on the island that they have to deal with such as other humans and supernatural beings.

While the story of Lost primarily follows the survivors on the island, several episodes also feature flash-backs or flash-forwards that give further context to the characters. These scenes usually give background on the characters and their pasts or show them off of the island.

Lost premiered on September 22, 2004, and ran until May 23, 2010. In addition to co-creating and directing several episodes, J. J. Abrams also produced the series via his Bad Robot banner. ABC Studios also co-produced the series.

During its run, Lost received plenty of awards. At the Emmys, the ABC series was nominated for 51 total awards across its six seasons, winning 10. For its last season, it was nominated for 12 awards and won Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series.

Who is in it?

Lost featured a huge ensemble. Matthew Fox led the series as Jack Shephard. He was previously known for his role in Party of Five from 1994-2000.

Additionally, Naveen Andrews, Terry O'Quinn, Jorge Garcia, Emilie de Ravin, Maggie Grace, Josh Holloway, and Dominic Monaghan also starred in the series.

Evangeline Lilly, who recently stepped away from acting, also starred in Lost as Kate Austen. This role helped her rise to prominence before she starred in The Hurt Locker. She would subsequently star in the Shawn Levy-directed Real Steel with Hugh Jackman.

Her biggest roles are in Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy and the MCU. Lilly starred as Tauriel in the last two Hobbit movies — The Desolation of Smaug and The Battle of the Five Armies. In 2015, she made her MCU debut starring in Ant-Man as Hope van Dyne.

In the sequel, Lilly's role increased. Ant-Man and the Wasp came out in 2018 before she appeared in Avengers: Endgame. She would star in Crisis and South of Heaven before her final acting role.

Her final movie role came in 2023 when Lilly starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She once again reprised the role of Hope van Dyne in the MCU movie.

Lost is streaming on Netflix.