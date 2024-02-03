ESPN analyst Louis Riddick has his eye on Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac

Since 1950, the Senior Bowl has provided NFL coaches and scouts the opportunity to get an extended look at some of the seniors who will soon be coming into the league. Along with the game itself, which features some of college football's top seniors, a week's worth of practices with no shortage of NFL decision makers in attendance gives players the opportunity to improve their draft stock nearly a month before the NFL Draft Combine.

One of the players who has turned heads this week in Mobile, Alabama, the location of the game since the Senior Bowl's second year of existence, is Penn State Nittany Lions' defensive end Adisa Isaac. Heading into the week, most mock drafts have had Isaac slated as a Day 2 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, but as ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick sees it, depending on how Isaac tests at the NFL Draft Combine, the Nittany Lions defensive end has already done enough in Mobile to show he's a player worth keeping an eye on.

Stud. One of the most impressive players all week. 📈 https://t.co/ucc2wSzeJ2 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 1, 2024

Louis Riddick referred to Adisa Isaac as the MVP of Senior Bowl practice, and while that's nothing more than an unofficial designation handed out by one of the league's most respected analysts, winning the MVP of the Senior Bowl itself carries some weight. In the last twenty years alone, players such as Philip Rivers, Matt Forte, Brandon Graham, Dee Ford, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert have been named the game's Most Valuable Player, and all went on to make at least one Pro Bowl. Thurman Thomas, Derrick Brooks, Dan Marino, James Lofton and Terry Bradshaw were all named the Senior Bowl's MVP too, and they all went on to have Hall of Fame careers.

This is not to say Adisa Isaac will someday have his name mentioned alongside those Hall of Famers or Pro Bowlers, but his performance this week in Mobile at least bodes well for his NFL Draft prospects. Isaac has all of the measurables that an NFL team could want out of a defensive end, and his production during his senior year at Penn State was that of a player who could pop at the next level. Now we just have to wait and see how Adisa Isaac performs in today's Senior Bowl game.