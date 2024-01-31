Former Michigan football star Roman Wilson has made noise at the Senior Bowl with an impressive one-handed catch.

Former Michigan football star Roman Wilson is currently in Mobile, Alabama participating in the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl gives draft-eligible players a chance to showcase their skills in scrimmage, as well as 1-on-1 drills. Wilson made a statement with a one-handed grab in front of NFL scouts, showing his route-running ability and ball-hawking skills. The Michigan football product made everyone's jaw drop at the event, hauling in a grab similar to Odell Beckham Jr.'s iconic catch on the Giants.

Wilson came down with the ball and kept his feet in bounds, having the best catch of the Senior Bowl. Every rep counts when NFL scouts watch the drills because players have a minimal sample size that they can show. Wilson proved he could be successful in a winning program as Michigan football's leading receiver in 2023. He led the National Champions with 48 receptions and 12 touchdowns on 789 yards. Despite a small frame at 6'0″ and 192 pounds, Wilson is a receiver who can make an impact on any point in the field. His knack for scoring and elite route running will get him an opportunity in the NFL.

The Senior Bowl is a place where players can boost their NFL draft stock and Wilson did just that, showing his concentration with a one-handed grab. Wilson will also get a chance to showcase his skills at the Michigan football Pro Day, as well as the NFL Draft Combine. He's one of the best deep threats and red-zone targets in this year's upcoming draft, currently graded as a Day 2 pick.