ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Louisiana Tech continues its season when they take on Army for the Independence Bowl. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Louisiana Tech-Army prediction and pick.

Louisiana Tech-Army Last Game – Matchup History

In their last encounter on September 28, 2013, the Army Black Knights triumphed over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs with a score of 35-16 during the Heart of Dallas Kickoff Classic. Army's ground game was dominant, amassing 414 rushing yards, while their defense stifled Louisiana Tech, allowing only 57 yards on the ground and recording four sacks. Quarterback Ryan Higgins struggled against Army's pressure, contributing to the Bulldogs' defeat. This victory marked Army's second straight win against Louisiana Tech, extending their all-time series lead to 2-0. The teams are set to meet again in the Independence Bowl on December 28, 2024.

Overall Series: 2-0 (Louisiana Tech)

Here are the Louisiana Tech-Army College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Louisiana Tech-Army Odds

Louisiana Tech: +17.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +550

Army: -17.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -820

Over: 43.5 (-115)

Under: 43.5 (-105)

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Army

Time: 9:15 PM ET/6:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Louisiana Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Louisiana Tech has a strong chance to defeat Army in their upcoming matchup in the Independence Bowl. The Bulldogs have faced a relatively easier schedule, ranking 15th in terms of opponent difficulty for the 2024 season, which has allowed them to build confidence and momentum heading into this game. Their offense, while inconsistent, has shown flashes of potential with a passing game that ranks 66th nationally this season, averaging 228.8 yards per game. If they can exploit Army's weaknesses in pass defense—where they rank 109th in completion percentage allowed—they could find success through the air.

Additionally, Louisiana Tech’s defense has improved significantly, allowing only 181.8 passing yards per game last season, which positions them well against Army's predominantly run-focused offense. While Army's ground game has been effective, they have not faced a high-caliber passing attack this season, making them vulnerable to teams that can score quickly and force them to play from behind. If Louisiana Tech can establish an early lead and force Army to adapt their game plan, they could secure a crucial victory. Overall, Louisiana Tech holds a 2-0 record against Army in their all-time series.

Why Army Could Cover The Spread/Win

Army is poised to defeat Louisiana Tech in their upcoming matchup, primarily due to their formidable defense and dominant ground game. The Black Knights boast the top-ranked scoring defense in the nation, allowing a mere 16.2 points per game, and they excel in red zone defense, making it difficult for opponents to convert opportunities into touchdowns1. Their defensive unit has consistently shut down offenses, exemplified by their ability to limit rushing yards and pressure quarterbacks effectively. With a disciplined “bend-but-don't-break” approach, Army’s defense can contain Louisiana Tech's passing attack, which has struggled against aggressive defenses this season.

Furthermore, Army's offensive line has been recognized as the best in college football, earning the 2024 Joe Moore Award for their exceptional performance. This unit has paved the way for an explosive rushing attack that leads the FBS with an average of 298.9 rushing yards per game. The Black Knights' ability to control the clock and dictate the pace of play will be crucial against Louisiana Tech. By establishing their run game early, Army can wear down the Bulldogs' defense and create scoring opportunities. With a well-rounded team and a proven track record this season, Army is well-equipped to secure a victory over Louisiana Tech.

Final Louisiana Tech-Army Prediction & Pick

In the upcoming Independence Bowl, Army is favored by 17.5 points against Louisiana Tech, and several factors suggest they will cover this spread. Army's powerful rushing attack, which leads the nation with an average of 298.9 yards per game, poses a significant challenge for Louisiana Tech's defense, which has struggled against strong ground games. The Black Knights' disciplined option offense can control the clock and dictate the pace, making it difficult for the Bulldogs to mount a comeback if they fall behind early.

Conversely, Louisiana Tech has faced challenges throughout the season, particularly on offense, ranking among the lowest in scoring. Although they have shown resilience by covering the spread in their last five games as underdogs, their overall performance against stronger teams has been lackluster. With Army's robust defense allowing only 16.2 points per game and their recent success in high-pressure situations, it seems likely that the Black Knights will not only win but also cover the spread comfortably getting a big bowl victory to end their season.

Final Louisiana Tech-Army Prediction & Pick: Army -17.5 (-102), Over 43.5 (-115)