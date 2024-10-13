ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1 CUSA) hit the road to take on the New Mexico State Aggies (1-5, 0-3 CUSA)Tuesday night. Below we will continue our college football odds series with a Louisiana Tech-New Mexico State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Louisiana Tech-New Mexico State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Louisiana Tech-New Mexico State Odds

Louisiana Tech: -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -450

New Mexico State: +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +340

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Louisiana Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Louisiana Tech has played some of the best defense in the CUSA this season. The most points they have allowed this season is 30 points to NC State. This puts them at an average of 21.6 points allowed per game, which is the second-lowest in the conference. New Mexico State scores less than 20 points per game this season, so Louisiana Tech should be able to shut them down.

New Mexico State is much better running the ball this season. However, Louisiana Tech has shut down the run all season. The Bulldogs have allowed just 93 yards per game on the ground, and five rushing touchdowns. That is the lowest in the CUSA in both categories. The Bulldogs fly around the field, and that should continue in this game.

Offensively, Louisiana Tech throws the ball well. They are third in the conference in pass yards per game, second in passing touchdowns, and fourth in passer rating. New Mexico State does have a tendency to give up passing yards, and a lot of it is because they can not rush the quarterback. They have just five sacks on the year, and that is the lowest in the CUSA. I would not be surprised to see Louisiana Tech throw the ball around the field.

Why New Mexico State Could Cover The Spread/Win

There is a big hurdle New Mexico State has to jump if they want to come close to winning this game. The main thing they have to do is pass the ball better. New Mexico State is one of the worst passing teams in the country, but they will not cover the spread if they can not pass the ball. Louisiana Tech does allow over 210 pass yards per game, so the Aggies should be able to get something going through the air. If New Mexico State can take care of the ball in the air, they will at least cover the spread.

The Aggies run the ball well, so they have to showcase that Tuesday night. They run for over 160 yards per game, which is very good. Seth McGowan and Mike Washington are the two running backs, so one of them has to run the ball well. They have combined for 665 rush yards this season, so both are capable. If the Aggies get their run game going, they will control the ball and keep the Bulldog offense off the field. Doing this will help them cover the spread.

Final Louisiana Tech-New Mexico State Prediction & Pick

Louisiana Tech is the better team in this game, and their defense is too strong. It would not be shocking to see the Bulldogs allow less than two touchdowns in this game. For that reason, I will take Louisiana Tech to cover the spread.

Final Louisiana Tech-New Mexico State Prediction & Pick: Louisiana Tech -10.5 (-115)