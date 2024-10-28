ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4, 2-2 CUSA) take on the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-2, 3-1 CUSA) Tuesday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Louisiana Tech-Sam Houston prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Louisiana Tech-Sam Houston College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Louisiana Tech-Sam Houston Odds

Louisiana Tech: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Sam Houston: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Louisiana Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Louisiana Tech is coming off a very rough game against New Mexico State, and a narrow win over UTEP. However, they are still one of the better defensive teams in the conference. The Bulldogs allow the fewest yards per game in the CUSA, fewest points per game, fewest rush yards per game, and the second-fewest pass yards. If they can continue to be be solid on the defensive side of the, they will have a chance to win.

Louisiana Tech, in their four conference games, has allowed less than 20 points per game. They need to stay strong on defense if they want to beat the Bearkats on Tuesday. They have not allowed many passing touchdowns this season, and they have allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns in the conference. If they can keep Sam Houston from scoring, they will be able to win this game.

The past two games, Sam Houston State has scored just 24 points. They played Western Kentucky and FIU in those games. Those are two teams Sam Houston sh0uld be able to score against, but they did not. If Sam Houston is held below 20 points once again Tuesday night, Louisiana Tech will be able to win this game on the road.

Why Sam Houston Could Cover The Spread/Win

Sam Houston can score the football when they are one. As mentioned, Sam Houston has not played well the past two weeks, but there is a chance they can turn that around. On the road this season, Louisiana Tech has allowed 26.7 points per game. With this game being at Sam Houston, the Bearkats have a chance to put up a few touchdowns in this game.

Sam Houston is led by a stellar runs game. They average over 200 yards per game, and they have scored the second-most rushing touchdowns in the CUSA. With that, the Bearkats have the third-most yards per carry. Their run game is strong, and it is a big reason for their 6-2 record. If they can continue to run the ball well, Sam Houston will be able to win.

Louisiana Tech plays good defense, but they do struggle on offense. Louisiana Tech has the least amount of rush yards per carry, second-fewest rush yards, and they have allowed 23 sacks, which is the most in the conference. Their offensive line struggles a lot, and it will continue to struggle Tuesday night. Sam Houston just has to take advantage of that.

Final Louisiana Tech-Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

These are two pretty good teams that are just not playing their best football. However, CUSA games seem to be getting close, and I think this will be no different. I will take Louisiana Tech to covert he spread.

Final Louisiana Tech-Sam Houston Prediction & Pick: Louisiana Tech +10.5 (-110)