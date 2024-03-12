Love Is Blind's season six contestants Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham are not speaking until the reunion…or at least that's what their latest TikTok video has suggested. The formerly engaged couple has not seen out in public since they broke off their engagement early on in the process.
“Its safe with… Stay 10 toes down for the reunion this Wednesday 3/13 to see where we're at,” Mills captioned the TikTok of she and Gorham gesturing sealing their lips and throwing away the key. She wrote ontop of the video “Don't tell anyone.”
Fans Respond To Love Is Blind's Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham's Video
It was clear as day that on the February 21 episode, the two decided to part ways in an emotional break up. However, with his new TikTok video, there is a glimmer of hope that the two reconciled…at least to fans.
“IS THAT A RING ON YOUR FINGER??” a fan noticed the bling on Mill's ring finger.
“Oh girl you took us for a LOOP” a fan wrote.
“Did you file jointly this year?” a H&R Block jokingly asked.
During their breakout which aired last month, Mills said that the physical intimacy just wasn't there like she hoped.
“We barely kiss and, like, haven't made out,” Mills said at the time. “For some reason, that just seems really awkward to me.”
Gorham reacted calmly to the breakup and said that while he cares for Mills, he will accept it as it is.
“Even though I have so much love for you and I care about you so much,” Gorham replied, “if it's not there for you and I, [God] is going to prepare me for that.”
Another couple fans can't wait to see is Amber “AD” Desiree and Clay. Clay called things off at the altar in a complete shock to fans — and AD — during the season finale. However, after for the former couple the two have not confirmed whether they are still dating despite not getting married.
The season six reunion of Love Is Blind airs tomorrow March 13 at 9 p.m.
Take a look at the TikTok video below:
@bmills123
Its safe with…🤭 Stay 10 toes down for the reunion this Wednesday 3/13 to see where we’re at. @Kenneth Gorham loveisblind reunion netflix season6 kenneth brittany