After a timely request, Tom Brady didn’t just get his hands on a few Jordans — he got the whole Jumpman playbook, per Complex.

In the debut episode of Card Shopping by Complex, the seven-time Super Bowl champ shared how a casual request turned into one of the greatest sneaker deliveries of all time. After his footwear deal ended, Brady reached out to Kenny Weyand, president of Jordan’s exclusive Grove XXIII golf club, hoping to grab a couple pairs of Jordans for his collection. Weyand happened to be golfing with the man himself and returned with a surprise.

“[Weyand] calls me two hours later, and he's like, ‘Hey, I'm on the course with MJ, and he's size 13, too. He's going to send you a few pairs,’” Brady recalled. “Within two days, I had 120 pairs of shoes show up.” The haul was so massive Brady didn’t have room to store it all. In true GOAT fashion, he returned the favor with a gift for Jordan.

The two sports icons share more than size 13 shoes. They share legacy. With six NBA titles, five MVPs, and the kind of global brand power athletes dream of, Jordan redefined greatness. Brady, meanwhile, changed the definition for NFL quarterbacks with his unmatched seven rings and his sustained dominance in a grueling sport.

From Closet Space to Camera Time

Tom Brady may not have the global sneaker empire Jordan built, but he’s still riding a strong post-retirement wave. As a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the newest member of Fox’s NFL broadcast team, he’s staying visible — and now, stylishly so.

Jordan, meanwhile, is about to step back into the NBA spotlight in a surprising way. NBC recently announced that MJ will join as a “special contributor” when it revives its NBA coverage this fall. It’s a big swing in the nostalgia department — one some fans are watching closely after similar plays from other legacy brands fell flat.

But if there’s one man who can turn nostalgia into something fresh and dominant again, it might just be the Jumpman himself.