Dwyane Wade has never been one to sidestep a sensitive topic, and his latest comments about the NBA Draft Lottery are adding fuel to one of basketball’s most persistent debates, per Yahoo. When asked about this year’s results during a USA TODAY Sports interview, the Hall of Famer and Utah Jazz minority owner offered a response that stopped just short of confirming every NBA fan’s wildest suspicions. Wade was slick about it!

“It's a business,” Wade said when asked if he believed the lottery was rigged. While he emphasized he wasn’t accusing anyone of wrongdoing, his remarks carried a tone that suggested skepticism. “This is a business that we [are] a part of,” he explained, hinting that the league’s decisions aren’t always purely competitive.

The timing of his comments couldn’t be sharper. The Dallas Mavericks, fresh off trading superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers, landed the No. 1 pick despite having only a 1.8% chance. That pick is widely expected to be Cooper Flagg, the most hyped prospect since Victor Wembanyama. Fans immediately began connecting dots, many claiming that Dallas being “rewarded” fit a convenient narrative.

Wade himself referenced past surprises, like the 2008 draft where he believed the Miami Heat would land the top pick. “The Bulls just like Dallas had a small percentage and ended up jumping into the top four,” he recalled. Chicago used that pick to draft Derrick Rose — a Chicago native. “Maybe that’s a coincidence,” Wade said, without a hint of certainty.

A wink to the past, and a nod to the future

NBA fans, predictably, ran with Wade’s remarks. Comments flooded social media pointing to the 2006 Finals and other past controversies. One fan quipped, “D-Wade acting like the 2006 Finals weren’t rigged,” dragging old wounds into the current conversation.

Despite all the speculation, Dwyane Wade made one thing clear: he enjoys the debate. “It gives all of us something on our platforms to talk about,” he said with a smirk. His message may not change how the lottery works, but it’s sure to keep fans buzzing well into draft night.